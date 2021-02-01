In short
John Lokol, one of the pastoralists in Kobebe, says a huge number of Jie warriors attacked the kraals belonging to the Matheniko and Turkanas and started driving over 700 head of cattle.
Gunshot rocks Moroto as UPDF, Rustlers Clash
Kenya Turkana and Karimojong pastoralists watering their animals in Kobebe water dam in Moroto district this is the place the Kotido Jie attacked on Monday afternoon.
