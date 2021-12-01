Samuel Amanya
12:52

Gunshot Sounds Heard for Six Hours in Boga, DRC

1 Dec 2021
Ugandan army preparing to enter into DR Congo on Tuesday (Photo Credit Marcus Jean LOIKA) jpg

In short
The UPDF, in a joint operation with DRC forces, launched a series of strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF militants in neighbouring Congo, on Tuesday, an offensive that Ugandan officials said was intended to drive the militants out of their bases. It came at a backdrop of a series of terror attacks in different parts of Uganda, all of which were blamed on the ADF.

 

