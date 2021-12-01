Gunshot Sounds Heard for Six Hours in Boga, DRC

In short
The UPDF, in a joint operation with DRC forces, launched a series of strikes against the Allied Democratic Forces-ADF militants in neighbouring Congo, on Tuesday, an offensive that Ugandan officials said was intended to drive the militants out of their bases. It came at a backdrop of a series of terror attacks in different parts of Uganda, all of which were blamed on the ADF.
Gunshot Sounds Heard in Boga, DRC
1 Dec 2021
