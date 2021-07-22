Hailstorm Leaves Trails of Destruction in Gulu

In short
David Acire, the Lukodi Village LC I chairperson told URN on Thursday morning that preliminary findings indicate that the rain destroyed hundreds of acres of crop gardens belonging to 516 households and several houses.
Hailstorm Leaves Trails of Destruction in Gulu22 Jul 2021
Aswa County MP SImon Wokorach (yellow shirt) and Christopher Ateker the Gulu district chairperson inspecting some of the gardens.
