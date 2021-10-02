Hailstorm Wrecks Havoc In Kamwenge District

Some of the Residents who lost their produce during the Heavy down pour in Kahunge ,Kamwenge district

In short

According to the farmers in Kahunge town council, four villages of Kabwisana Kihura and Rwenkuba, in Rwenkuba ward were the worst hit, while in Nkoma sub county three villages of Mpanga in Mabale parish, Rushenyi in Bishozi parish and Kaberere in Kaberebere parish were also not spared