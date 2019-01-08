Kukunda Judith
21:24

Witness Pins Husband On Wife's Acid Attack

8 Jan 2019, 21:24 Comments 129 Views Court Report

In short
The couple was returning from Jinja where they had taken a two week old baby to the family of Kakaire for a baptism ritual.But Namanya and Walusimbi pleaded guilty before Justice Elizabeth Nahamya and were convicted and sentenced to 25 years in jail on June 24th, 2015.

 

Tagged with: josephine namanda
Mentioned: kassim kakaire anthony ajok

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.