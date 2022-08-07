Julius Ocungi
Half of Mothers in Kiryangdongo Not Exclusively Breastfeeding-Report

7 Aug 2022, 12:19 Comments 190 Views Kiryandongo, Uganda Northern Human rights Health Updates
A woman breastfeeds her baby in Bweyale Town council in Kiryandongo District.

In short
The annual food security and nutrition survey conducted between March and April this year reveals that only 58.2 per cent of mothers in host communities exclusively breastfeed their children while 41.8 per cent don’t.

 

