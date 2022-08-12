In short
These findings are based on data from a mobile phone survey dubbed Sauti za Wananchi where 1,597 young people aged 18 to 34 and 2,900 other respondents were randomly selected from across the country to determine perceptions of the challenges and opportunities for young Ugandans in starting and running businesses.
Half of Uganda's Young People Don't Understand Business Contracts-Twaweza
12 Aug 2022
