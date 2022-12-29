Hamza Mwebe Still Missing Week After Re-arrest

In short
On Friday, December 23rd, 2022, Justice Margaret Mutonyi acquitted Mwebe after the prosecution failed to explain why and how he was arrested and his connection to the double murder. Mwebe had spent over two years on remand for his alleged involvement in the double murders that occurred in September 2018 in Wakiso district.
Hamza Mwebe Still Missing Week After Re-arrest29 Dec 2022, 09:14 Comments 78 Views Kampala, Uganda Human rights Court Report
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.