Hand Grenade Killed Masindi Boy - Police

21 Apr 2020, 17:31 Comments 78 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Deo Obura, the Albertine Region police Commander-RPC.Photo by Emmanuel Okello

Kelvin Atugonza a son to Julius Kugonza a resident of Kiryanga cell in Nyangahya division Masindi Municipality was allegedly killed after an object he picked exploded cutting off his hands and crushed out his intestines. He died instantly causing panic among area residents.

 

