Hand Grenade Killed Masindi Boy - Police

Kelvin Atugonza a son to Julius Kugonza a resident of Kiryanga cell in Nyangahya division Masindi Municipality was allegedly killed after an object he picked exploded cutting off his hands and crushed out his intestines. He died instantly causing panic among area residents.
Hand Grenade Killed Masindi Boy - Police21 Apr 2020, 17:31 Comments 78 Views Masindi, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
