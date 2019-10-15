Hand Washing Practices Still a Challenge in Karamoja

In short
Statistics from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Water and Environment indicate that Karamoja is still lagging at 7.6% Hand Washing practices against the National Average of 36%. The region is also struggling with low pit latrine coverage standing at 21% against 76% national average.
Hand Washing Practices Still a Challenge in Karamoja15 Oct 2019, 19:19 Comments 97 Views Napak, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Global Hand Washing Day good hand washing practice john byabagambi minister of karamoja affairs water, hygiene and sanitation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.