Edward Eninu
19:21

Hand Washing Practices Still a Challenge in Karamoja

15 Oct 2019
Karamoja elder demonstrates how to wash hands at Matany.

In short
Statistics from the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Water and Environment indicate that Karamoja is still lagging at 7.6% Hand Washing practices against the National Average of 36%. The region is also struggling with low pit latrine coverage standing at 21% against 76% national average.

 

