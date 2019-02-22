Harsh Law Fueling Illegal Abortions -Medics

In short
In a two roomed sparsely furnished room with a wooden visitors bench, a table and chair, our reporter finds more than five girls waiting for their turn to see the doctor in a back room. The person in the other room is never seen until you are ready to get rid of the unwanted pregnancy.
Harsh Law Fueling Illegal Abortions -Medics22 Feb 2019, 20:33 Comments 116 Views Health Parliament Feature
In short
Tagged with: abortion in uganda backdoor abortions in uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.