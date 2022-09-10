Basaija Idd
13:17

Harugale Landslide Victims Seek Resettlement to Safer Places

10 Sep 2022, 13:16 Comments 181 Views Bundibugyo, Uganda Environment Updates
Hadija Muhindo told URN reporter that she was uncertain how she will provide for her family after the heavy landslides destroyed garderns

Hadija Muhindo told URN reporter that she was uncertain how she will provide for her family after the heavy landslides destroyed garderns

In short
Some of the affected persons are currently spending nights at Bupomboli Primary School, at or in some of the public buildings across the sub-county. The victims now want the government to secure land elsewhere and resettle them urging that the landslides are likely to increase and the outcome could distort their lives for several years.

 

Tagged with: Harugale Sub County landslides landslides in Harugale
Mentioned: Landslide victims

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.