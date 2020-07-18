Harvard Student Runs to East African Court for Redress in Museveni Twitter Case

In short

Seguya who uses twitter handle @HillaryTaylorVI told the court that he was blocked from accessing President Yoweri Museveni’s handle @KagutaMuseveni, on July 20, 2019. Days later, he was blocked by @OfwonoOpondo, a handle owned by the government Spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and @Akasingye, owned by the Police Political Commissar Asan Kasingye.