Harvest Season Fuels Domestic Violence in Wamala Area, Renders Children Destitute

In short
At least 626 cases of domestic violence were registered from five districts of Mityana, Mubende, Kassanda, Kyankwanzi and Kiboga in four months which officials say they negatively affect children.
Harvest Season Fuels Domestic Violence in Wamala Area, Renders Children Destitute20 Dec 2021, 12:23 Comments 168 Views Mityana, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the intercepted juveniles at Mityana Police in November. Authorities say that domestic violence negatively affect children who end up on the streets and or in other crimes
Mentioned: Uganda Police, District Probation offices
