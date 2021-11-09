Has NUP Done Enough to Get Ugandan Political Prisoners Freed?

In short

NUP Spokesman Joel Sssenyonyi says whenever they talk about Ssewanyana and Sseggiriinya, they are talking about political prisoners. But NUP’s strategy has left some families of people still in prison distraught. Relatives of three Bobi Wine supporters still detained at Kitalya complain that they are upset with NUP because its official went quiet and resumed their normal business after release of the Nubian Lee group in June.