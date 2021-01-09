Hate Speech Threatens Peace in Northern Uganda -say IRCU, Stakeholders

In short
Bishop Joshua Lwere, the Co- Chair Inter-Religious Council of Uganda council of presidents explained what the religious body had already foreseen and is troubled by events that threatens the stability of the country and well-being of her citizen.
Hate Speech Threatens Peace in Northern Uganda -say IRCU, Stakeholders9 Jan 2021, 17:51 Comments 149 Views Lira, Uganda Politics Religion Updates
In short
Mentioned: Inter- Religious Council of Uganda -IRCU
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.