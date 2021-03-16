In short
One of the discrepancies that MPs highlighted was the fact that the supplementary Budget request schedule 5 had been tabled under a non-existent vote. The request had been made under vote 311 which is a vote previously belonging to the Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) that is now receiving funds under a subvention from the ministry of finance.
Hawk-eyed MPs Throw Out Finance Minister's Supplementary Request16 Mar 2021, 15:02 Comments 163 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
The Finance Minister Matia Kasiaja (left) consults with his Director for budget Kenneth Mugambe (center) and the UNOC CEO Proscovia Nabbanja
