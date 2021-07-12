Hawker Shot During Market Guards Protest at Kalerwe Succumbs

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the deceased as George Ssejemba alias M16 who was shot today as police dispersed market night guards who were protesting delays of their salary payments by the market management.
Hawker Shot During Market Guards Protest at Kalerwe Succumbs12 Jul 2021, 17:18 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
