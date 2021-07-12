Mugisha James
17:20

Hawker Shot During Market Guards Protest at Kalerwe Succumbs

12 Jul 2021, 17:18 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Breaking news
Market Vendors at Kalerwe market in Kampala

In short
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire has identified the deceased as George Ssejemba alias M16 who was shot today as police dispersed market night guards who were protesting delays of their salary payments by the market management.

 

