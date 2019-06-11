Ahmed Wetaka
12:58

Head of Mbale Municipal Law Enforcement Unit In Trouble Over Forged Papers

11 Jun 2019, 12:55 Comments 84 Views Mbale, Democratic Republic of the Congo Crime Local government Breaking news
Mbale Municipality 1

Mbale Municipality 1

In short
Bamugemereire directs the Mbale Town Clerk, Paul Batanda to submit Wanyisi before Mbale District Service Commission for appropriate disciplinary action for uttering forged academic documents to obtain employment.

 

Tagged with: Joseph Wanyisi, Paul Batanda, Mbale Municipality, Forgery, Academic Documents, Local Government, IG, Inspector General of Government, George Bamugemereire, District Service Commission, Uganda, Crime, Uterring false documen

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.