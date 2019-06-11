In short
Bamugemereire directs the Mbale Town Clerk, Paul Batanda to submit Wanyisi before Mbale District Service Commission for appropriate disciplinary action for uttering forged academic documents to obtain employment.
Head of Mbale Municipal Law Enforcement Unit In Trouble Over Forged Papers11 Jun 2019, 12:55 Comments 84 Views Mbale, Democratic Republic of the Congo Crime Local government Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: Joseph Wanyisi, Paul Batanda, Mbale Municipality, Forgery, Academic Documents, Local Government, IG, Inspector General of Government, George Bamugemereire, District Service Commission, Uganda, Crime, Uterring false documen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.