Head teacher Arrested for Swindling Candidates Registration Fees

In short
His arrest followed reports that the pupils were locked outside the examination room at Buwasa Primary School, Iganga municipality where they had reportedly registered from.
Head teacher Arrested for Swindling Candidates Registration Fees5 Nov 2018, 20:09 Comments 175 Views Iganga, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the pupils who missed PLE exams sitting under the tree at Busuwa primary school. Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.