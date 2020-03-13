In short
The prosecution alleges that in June 2013 Mugenyi received 87 million shillings from the Ministry of Education and Sports for construction of a two-classroom block, two -5 stance VIP latrines and procurement of a forty -3 seater desks.
Head Teacher Charged for Misappropriation of UGX 87m
Former Headteacher Eliphaz Mugenyi has been charged with abuse of office and cuasing a financial loss
