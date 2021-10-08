Kukunda Judith
Head teacher Handed Life Sentence for Sodomising Six Pupils Top story

8 Oct 2021, 17:46 Comments 369 Views Court Report
Mpagi listening to his sentence.

While delivering his judgement, Justice Wangututsi rejected Mpagi’s defense, saying it was full of blatant lies because the evidence tendered in court showed that upon his arrest, he led police to the dormitory where he would abuse the boys from.

 

