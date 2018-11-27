In short
Jolly Tumwebaze, the Head Teacher at Kabingo One Primary School in Nyakayojo Division was arrested after she reportedly sent pupils home for failing to pay school dues. Every pupil in the lower classes at the school was required to pay 30,000 Shillings while those in upper classes were paying 35,000 shillings.
Headteacher Arrested for Charging Fees at UPE School
27 Nov 2018
