Headteachers Brifely Block Candidates Over Uncleared School Fees

In short
At Gulu College School, in Gulu City, the head teacher Florence Akello briefly blocked 46 candidates from writing their examinations.
Headteachers Brifely Block Candidates Over Uncleared School Fees17 Oct 2022, 14:16 Comments 175 Views Education Report
A boy walks past a notice indicating an ongoing UCE Examinations at Msgr Antonio Vignatio Mixed Secndary school in Kitgum Municipality. Photo By Julius Ocungi
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.