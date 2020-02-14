Headteachers Raise Concerns Before Rollout of Lower Secondary Curriculum

In short
Their ignorance of the curriculum could easily be seen today during a meeting with NCDC officials. The meeting took place today afternoon at the Uganda Manufacturers Association conference hall where the Senior Five school selection process is currently ongoing.
Headteachers Raise Concerns Before Rollout of Lower Secondary Curriculum14 Feb 2020, 13:24 Comments 67 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Report
In short
Tagged with: Curriculum Development ministry private school school teacher training center
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.