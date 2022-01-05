Brian Luwaga
Headteachers Want Luwero Taskforce to Relax on Enforcement of Guidelines

5 Jan 2022

In short
Daniel Ssajjabi the Chairperson of Luwero Private Primary and Secondary Schools Association says although they have managed to put in place basic facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID 19 among learners, they are still unable to meet all requirements to reopen.

 

