Headteachers Want Luwero Taskforce to Relax on Enforcement of Guidelines

In short
Daniel Ssajjabi the Chairperson of Luwero Private Primary and Secondary Schools Association says although they have managed to put in place basic facilities to mitigate the spread of COVID 19 among learners, they are still unable to meet all requirements to reopen.
Headteachers Want Luwero Taskforce to Relax on Enforcement of Guidelines5 Jan 2022, 12:12 Comments 56 Views Education Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID 19 SOPS Guidelines on COVID-19 Prevention
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.