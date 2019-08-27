Health Budget Could Reduce to 3%- Researcher

In short
Okuonzi who was speaking at a symposium held to assess the strides the country has made towards attaining universal health coverage in Kampala on Tuesday said studies have shown that even as governments like Uganda have resolved to offer free healthcare, health is a personal duty and that even if there’s solidarity by policymakers to provide health services, it has nothing to do with how one maintains their own health.
Health Budget Could Reduce to 3%- Researcher27 Aug 2019, 14:34 Comments 161 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.