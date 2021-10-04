Health Center Construction Works Stall Four Months after Launch

In short
Anjilo Opio, the area LC I chairperson says the workers approached him on Saturday, saying that they would leave the site due to nonpayment and of construction materials on the site. He says that the workers handed the keys for the store, which has a few bags of cement, iron bars, gumboots and some overalls.
Health Center Construction Works Stall Four Months after Launch4 Oct 2021, 16:10 Comments 147 Views Otuke, Uganda Health Human rights Northern Updates
Mentioned: Ating HCII
