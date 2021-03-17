Health Centre in-charge in Agago, Two Others Arrested over Theft of Drugs

In short
Among the drugs and medical supplies that have reportedly gone missing include from the store are 100 HIV test Kits. Ten tins of Amoxyl capsule, three tins of Flagyl, and 81 boxes of facemasks. Others are 41 Malaria RTD kits, 32 boxes of Artemeter 20mg and Lumetuntrin 120mg.
Health Centre in-charge in Agago, Two Others Arrested over Theft of Drugs17 Mar 2021, 15:02 Comments 193 Views Agago, Uganda Northern Crime Health Updates
