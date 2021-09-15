Health Centre IV Theaters Dormant in Isingiro District

In short
Isingiro District Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Martin Yiga says that the district is struggling to attract personnel in this medical discipline to run theatres in Nyamuyanja and Rugaga Health centre IV.
In green Cap is Richard Chandler, of Buklamu Healthcare, Edson Tumusherure DHO and Martin Yiga the DCAO signing the MOU to boost the health service delivery in Isingiro Distric
