In short
A unit at the level of Health Centre III has about 20 staff who run both the outpatient department and the maternity ward, but with this staff load, the researchers found the facility had handled more than 3,000 clients in their Antenatal Care (ANC) Clinic and about 1500 deliveries between July and December.
Health Centres Struggle to Contain Workload, Constant Stockouts
13 Dec 2022
