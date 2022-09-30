Health Centres Urged to Handle Simple Cases to Avoid Crowding Referrals during Ebola

In short
Currently Fort Portal hospital is managing six health workers who were infected with Ebola at Mubende Regional Referral Hospital. The medics who were on Wednesday transferred from Mubende to Fort Portal for proper management and treatment comprise three doctors, two nurses and one anesthetist.
Health Centres Urged to Handle Simple Cases to Avoid Crowding Referrals during Ebola30 Sep 2022
