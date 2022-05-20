Olive Nakatudde
Health, Education Take Largest Share in UGX 48 Trillion Approved Budget

Kampala, Uganda
Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among.

In short
The largest share of the resource envelope is towards the Human Capital Development programme that entails (Health, Education and Gender) at 8.74 trillion.





This is followed by Governance and Security at 7.03 trillion, Integrated Transport Infrastructure and Services 4.17 trillion, Sustainable Energy Development 1.6 trillion, Agro-Industrialization 1.26 trillion and others.

 

