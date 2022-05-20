Health, Education Take Largest Share in UGX 48 Trillion Approved Budget

In short
The largest share of the resource envelope is towards the Human Capital Development programme that entails (Health, Education and Gender) at 8.74 trillion.
This is followed by Governance and Security at 7.03 trillion, Integrated Transport Infrastructure and Services 4.17 trillion, Sustainable Energy Development 1.6 trillion, Agro-Industrialization 1.26 trillion and others.
Health, Education Take Largest Share in UGX 48 Trillion Approved Budget20 May 2022, 20:00 Comments 120 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Report
In short
Tagged with: Financial Year 2022/2023. National Budget
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.