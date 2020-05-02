Health Experts Want WHO to Find Source of COVID-19

In short
Professor Didier Houssin, the chairman of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee said that COVID-19 is still a public threat and the cause of the disease needs to be traced by WHO to help in future.
2 May 2020
Tagged with: COVID-19 Pandemic Cause of COVID-19 Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus - director general of the World Health Organization International Health Regulation Emergency Meeting Prof Didier Houssin-Chair of WHO Emergency Committee WHO tasked with finding animal cause of COVID-19 What caused COVID-19
