Pamela Mawanda
12:21

Health Experts Want WHO to Find Source of COVID-19

2 May 2020, 12:12 Comments 155 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Report
WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Courtesy Photo

WHO Director General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

In short
Professor Didier Houssin, the chairman of the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee said that COVID-19 is still a public threat and the cause of the disease needs to be traced by WHO to help in future.

 

Mentioned: World Health Organisation –WHO

