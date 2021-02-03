Pamela Mawanda
Health Experts Worried About School Re-opening

3 Feb 2021, 13:18 Comments 203 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Updates
Candidates at Kitante Primary School reporting to school in October,2020 Pamela Mawanda

In short
During the first phase of re-opening, schools were required to put in place certain measures including provision of hand washing facilities, ensuring wearing of facial masks, maintaining a two-meter social distancing at all times, closing boundaries and operating as either a day or boarding school but not both. However, scientists do not think schools will be able to follow all the set guidelines when they resume

 

