Health experts worry 'complacency’ Could lead to more COVID cases

In short
What some have described as “rapid increase” in Covid-19 infection rates has prompted appeals to people to adhere to public health guidelines.
Health experts worry 'complacency’ Could lead to more COVID cases23 Jan 2021, 10:51 Comments 338 Views Politics Health Science and technology Updates
In short
Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. COVID-19 complacency COVID-19 response in U Facemasks SOPs Stanadard Operating Proceedures complacency
Mentioned: College of Humanities and Social Sciences –CHUSS MINISTRY OF HEALTH Uganda Virus Research Institute - UVRI
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.