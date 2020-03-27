Health Facilities Ill-Prepared for COVID-19 Threat

In short
At Naguru General Hospital- one of the health facilities that has been designated by the health ministry to handle referral cases of the disease, doctors are working with no face shields. They are using surgical masks and lack goggles to protect their eyes.
According to WHO, health workers are the front line heros in the COVID 19 fight. However the lack of PPE leaves them at risk of falling sick too
