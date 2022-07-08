In short
Dr Naisye attributes the shortage to the influx of people flocking the district in anticipation of getting jobs in the oil and gas sector and the continued influx of Congolese nationals who cross into the district to access health services.
Health Facilities in Buliisa Battling Acute Drug Shortage
Patients at Biiso Health center IV in Buliisa.Most health facilities in the district are battling acute drug shortages.Photo by Emmanuel Okello.
