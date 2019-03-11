Ezekiel Ssekweyama
Ddimo Landing Site In Sanitary Crisis

11 Mar 2019
Paul Kasekende and Rogers Mulindwa, both residents on the landing site, told URN that following the community members have been easing themselves in the nearby forest reserve while some use lake waters.

 

