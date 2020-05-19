In short
The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has called on well-wishers to donate protective full-length gowns for medical workers use during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
Health Minister Aceng Appeals for Protective Gowns for Health Workers
