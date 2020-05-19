Alex Otto
16:02

Health Minister Aceng Appeals for Protective Gowns for Health Workers

19 May 2020, 16:01 Comments 109 Views Kampala, Uganda Health East Africa Updates
IGAD and Health Ministry flag off the PPEs to the borders IGAD

IGAD and Health Ministry flag off the PPEs to the borders

In short
The Minister of Health Jane Ruth Aceng has called on well-wishers to donate protective full-length gowns for medical workers use during the COVID-19 Pandemic.

 

Tagged with: (COVID-19) pandemic. IGAD PPEs Protective gown truck drivers
Mentioned: IGAD Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.