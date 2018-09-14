Health Minister Calls for High Ethical Standards among Medics

In short
A total of 61 students have been admitted to pioneer the new school. They include six international students from Eritrea, Tanzania, Kenya, South Sudan and Nigeria. The students use Mengo Hospital as a teaching hospital.
Health Minister Calls for High Ethical Standards among Medics14 Sep 2018, 18:53 Comments 114 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
Prime Minister Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda opens UCU School of Medicine. He is assisted by His Grace the Most Rev. Stanley Ntagali, the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Chancellor UCU at Mengo Hospital on Namirembe hill in Kampala Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
