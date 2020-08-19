In short

A total of Shs360million was allocated to the completion of the unit, UNFPA representative in Uganda Alain Sibenaler revealed at the late Wednesday evening launch where he said the money was part of a Shs1.3billion donation to revamping maternal and neonatal care in five health facilities of kawempe and others in Bulambuli, Packwach, Kalangala and in Karugutu Ntoroko district. Part of the donation are proceeds from the MTN marathons held in 2018 and 2019.