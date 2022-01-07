In short
The Minister was surprised to discover that a year after the contract was awarded, construction is still at the foundation level. The construction materials being used were also of poor quality.
Minister Halts Construction Works at Anyangatir Health Centre III
7 Jan 2022
Lira, Uganda
Mentioned: Doctor Jane Ruth Acheng, Minister of Health
