Medipal hospital laboratory in Kololo, tests were halted shortly after they started as a source at the hospital revealed that by the time the accreditation was granted they had not yet fully equipped their laboratories for the tests. But, she said they had already set their fees at Shs333, 000 for tests which until recently were done free of charge at the various accredited government laboratories across the country.
Health Minister Irked by Exorbitant Fees Set by Private Labs for COVID-19 Tests
14 Aug 2020
