Health Minister Passes Out 164 Community Health Extension Workers in Lira

In short
Speaking at the pass out of the CHEWs after completing their six months of training on Sunday, Dr. Jane Aceng, the Health Minister, said that since most diseases are preventable, the CHEWs will be responsible for identifying health challenges within the community and reporting them on time so that surveillance team can find out what the problem is.
Health Minister Passes Out 164 Community Health Extension Workers in Lira14 Nov 2022, 08:18 Comments 212 Views Lira, Uganda Health Lifestyle Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: MINISTRY OF HEALTH USAID Rhites North Lango
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.