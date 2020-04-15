Olive Nakatudde
19:49

Health Minister Summoned Over Delayed Payment of COVID-19 Health Personnel

15 Apr 2020, 19:49 Comments 80 Views Parliament Report
Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga chairing the afternoon plenary session. Olive Nakatudde

In short
Kadaga’s directive followed a query by Buhweju County MP Francis Mwijukye who cited the non-payment of personnel constituted in different teams by the Ministry of Health after the outbreak of the disease.

 

