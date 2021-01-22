Health Ministry Accredits 40 COIVD-19 Sample Collection Sites

In short
However, people who wish to have their samples tested at any of the newly accredited centres will have to part with hefty sums of money. At Mukwaya General Hospital, one will have to pay shillings 300,000 to get their sample picked and sent to a laboratory for testing
Health Ministry Accredits 40 COIVD-19 Sample Collection Sites22 Jan 2021, 20:22 Comments 115 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Updates
In short
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Uganda Health Federation
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.