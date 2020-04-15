In short
According to Dr Elima, the machine’s are expected to be at the hospital before the end of next week adding that, 10 ventilators will be installed at the regional hospital while 7 will be installed at St Mary’s hospital Lacor.
Health Ministry Allocates 17 ICU Ventilaltors to Gulu
15 Apr 2020
In short
Covid-19 Gulu task force
Gulu regional refferal hospital
St Mary's hospital Lacor
Dr James Elima
Gulu regional refferal hospital
