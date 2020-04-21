Health Ministry asks UCC to Withdraw Antimalarial Beverage Adverts

In short
In an interview with Uganda Radio Network this morning, Dr. Jimmy Opigo who heads the Malaria Control Programme at the Ministry of Health said promoting Artavol as prevention for malaria is wrong because the properties from which it’s made can only stay in the blood for a very short time something that puts its users at risk of resistance to artemisinin-based combination therapy (ACT).
Health Ministry asks UCC to Withdraw Antimalarial Beverage Adverts21 Apr 2020, 14:13 Comments 48 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Advertising medicine Artavol anti-malarial beverage
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.