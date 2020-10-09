Pamela Mawanda
05:27

Health Ministry Changes COVID-19 Testing Protocols

9 Oct 2020, 05:24 Comments 92 Views Health Updates

In short
With the new system, testing has been divided into four categories. Admitted persons presenting symptoms like fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath are grouped as a top priority and will have their particulars written using a red marker to show their level of urgency. Their results will also be released within 24 hours.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Testing
Mentioned: Ministry of Health

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.