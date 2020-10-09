Health Ministry Changes COVID-19 Testing Protocols

In short
With the new system, testing has been divided into four categories. Admitted persons presenting symptoms like fever, cough, flu, shortness of breath are grouped as a top priority and will have their particulars written using a red marker to show their level of urgency. Their results will also be released within 24 hours.
Health Ministry Changes COVID-19 Testing Protocols9 Oct 2020, 05:24 Comments 92 Views Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: COVID-19 Testing
Mentioned: Ministry of Health
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.